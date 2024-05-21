M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.55) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of £38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 1.04. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.68 ($0.64).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

