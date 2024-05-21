Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

