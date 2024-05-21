MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 105,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 140,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 479,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

