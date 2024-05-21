Marathon Capital Management Purchases 1,009 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $561.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

