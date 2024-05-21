Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 5,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.15, for a total value of C$115,748.50.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.29.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8568 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.