MasTec (MTZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/13/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

5/6/2024 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -777.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

