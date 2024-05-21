Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.30 on Monday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Materialise by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

