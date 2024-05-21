MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of MBIA worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 814.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA in the third quarter worth about $161,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $301.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.47. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

