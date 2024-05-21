McAdam LLC Buys 91 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,406,216,000 after buying an additional 1,374,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,188 shares of company stock worth $21,654,478. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.