MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGE Energy stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after acquiring an additional 518,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 199,673 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.