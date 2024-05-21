Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Bloom Burton Forecasts

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbix Biosystems in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of MBX opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$45.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.
Insider Transactions at Microbix Biosystems
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microbix Biosystems
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.