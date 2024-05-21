Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Bloom Burton Forecasts

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbix Biosystems in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$45.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

In other news, Director Bo Hollas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. In other news, Director Bo Hollas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Also, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 119,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$47,023.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,446. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

