Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 167,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,188 shares of company stock valued at $21,654,478. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

