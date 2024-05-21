Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.46 million, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.12. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

