MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

