Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1 %

JNJ opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

