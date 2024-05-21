Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,987,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,414 shares of company stock worth $1,832,223. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after buying an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,563,000 after buying an additional 128,461 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $7,964,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

