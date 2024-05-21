Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $343.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.