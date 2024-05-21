Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares trading hands.

Morneau Shepell Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

