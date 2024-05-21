Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,554,000 after buying an additional 442,579 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $16,349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 71.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 837,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 316,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

