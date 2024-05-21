Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of Nasdaq worth $150,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

