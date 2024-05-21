National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.22 million.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.08 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

