National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DXT. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.48 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

