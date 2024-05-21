National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total transaction of C$148,239.00. Insiders sold 99,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,578 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

