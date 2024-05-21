National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

