NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.93).
View Our Latest Analysis on NWG
NatWest Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($612.32). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.