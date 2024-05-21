NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.93).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 314.70 ($4.00) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.80 ($4.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.42. The stock has a market cap of £27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 674.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($612.32). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

