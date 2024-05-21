Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $725.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $640.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.64. The stock has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $644.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

