NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.
NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTST
Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.11%.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.