NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.11%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

