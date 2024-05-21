NeurAxis (NRXS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeurAxis to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% NeurAxis Competitors -152.82% -47.32% -5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$14.63 million -0.65 NeurAxis Competitors $968.37 million $84.64 million -8.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeurAxis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeurAxis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 240 757 2009 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.82%. Given NeurAxis’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NeurAxis peers beat NeurAxis on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.