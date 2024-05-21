New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Raised to Hold at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.64.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 27.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

