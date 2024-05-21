New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.64.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

