Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Down 1.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $268.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.48. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

