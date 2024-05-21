Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.41 on Tuesday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

