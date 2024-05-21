Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.41 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

