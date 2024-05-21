Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $268.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 918.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.