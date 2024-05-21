Norges Bank Acquires New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,868,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,285,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

