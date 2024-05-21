Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $320,847,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,518.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,311.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,217.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

