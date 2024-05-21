Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,463,571 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,728,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Biogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

