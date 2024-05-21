Norges Bank Buys New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,543,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,147,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $224.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.24.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

