Norges Bank Buys New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,473,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,757,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Sun Life Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Profile



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

