Norges Bank Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 473,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,470,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of W.W. Grainger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $952.20 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $972.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

