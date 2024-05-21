Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,736,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,487,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 217,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

CARR opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

