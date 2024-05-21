Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,496,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,251,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $150.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

