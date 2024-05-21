Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,249,348 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,249,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,367,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Alibaba Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

