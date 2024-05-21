Norges Bank Buys Shares of 536,114 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 536,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,236,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,382,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $619.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $626.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $15,177,181. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.