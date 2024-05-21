Norges Bank Invests $325.24 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,748,140 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,242,000. Norges Bank owned 1.82% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.31 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

