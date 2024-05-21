Norges Bank Invests $326.09 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,887,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,093,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,747,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,939,000 after acquiring an additional 353,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 230,332 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

