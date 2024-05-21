Norges Bank Invests $329.79 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,016,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,792,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.84% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

