Norges Bank Invests $333.37 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,346,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,373,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6,537.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 530,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 96,513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.3 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

