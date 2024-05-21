Norges Bank Invests $360.83 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,057,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,831,000. Norges Bank owned about 7.73% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.