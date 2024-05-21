Norges Bank Invests $374.53 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,567,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,530,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSK opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $237.44. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.67 and a fifty-two week high of $253.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

